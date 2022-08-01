Ostin

Longtime WARNER BROS. RECORDS Chief MO OSTIN has died at the age of 95.

In a joint statement, WARNER RECORDS Co-Chairman & COO TOM CORSON & Co-Chairman & CEO AARON BAY-SCHUCK said, "“Legendary music executive MO OSTIN passed away peacefully in his sleep last night at the age of 95. MO was one of the greatest record men of all time, and a prime architect of the modern music business. For MO, it was always first and foremost about helping artists realize their vision. One of the pivotal figures in the evolution of WARNER MUSIC GROUP, in the 1960s MO ushered WARNER/REPRISE RECORDS into a golden era of revolutionary, culture-shifting artistry. Over his next three decades at the label, he remained a tireless champion of creative freedom, both for the talent he nurtured and the people who worked for him. Mo lived an extraordinary life doing what he loved, and he will be deeply missed throughout the industry he helped create, and by the countless artists and colleagues whom he inspired to be their best selves. On behalf of everyone at WARNER, we want to thank Mo for everything he did, and for his inspiring belief in our bright future. Our condolences go out to his family at this difficult time."

WARNER RECORDED MUSIC CEO MAX LOUSADA added, ““In an era when creative entrepreneurs are revered, we celebrate MO OSTIN as a pioneer who wrote the rulebook for others to follow. WARNER MUSIC GROUP and WARNER RECORDS wouldn’t exist without his passion, vision, and intelligence. He not only helped build one of the world’s greatest music companies, but he inspired a culture driven by bravery and ingenuity. MO saw artists for who they really were and gave them the space and support to fully realize their originality. Our condolences to MICHAEL and the whole OSTIN family. MO was a legend, and he will be deeply missed.”

Known as an artist-friendly executive who both developed and encouraged talent creativity, OSTIN signed and worked with the likes of FRANK SINATRA, JIMI HENDRIX, SEX PISTOLS, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS and R.E.M. He was later recruited by DAVID GEFFEN to head the music arm of the entertainment conglomerate DREAMWORKS SKG.

Born MARCH 27th, 1927, OSTIN graduated as an economics major at UCLA, then took a job at CLEF RECORDS, which later became VERVE, where he was Administrative Executive and Controller. Owned and run by jazz impresario NORMAN GRANZ, the artist lineup included jazz greats CHARLIE PARKER, DIZZY GILLESPIE, COUNT BASIE, DUKE ELLINGTON, ELLA FITZGERALD, BILLIE HOLIDAY, OSCAR PETERSON, STAN GETZ and LOUIS ARMSTRONG.

In the late ‘50s, FRANK SINATRA first noticed the talents of OSTIN when he tried to buy VERVE RECORDS, which was eventually acquired by MGM Records. The entertainer was so impressed by the company's artists and management style, when he decided to form his own company in 1960, REPRISE RECORDS, he hired OSTIN to head it as President, over a roster that included ELLA FITZGERALD and SAMMY DAVIS, JR.

OSTIN’s hands were tied when SINATRA refused to allow him to sign rock and roll acts to the label, which was eventually sold to WARNER BROS. RECORDS in 1963. Finally jumping on the emerging new music bandwagon, OSTIN’s first significant rock signing was THE KINKS, which paid dividends when the U.K. groups fronted by brothers RAY and DAVE DAVIES promptly scored six top 40 U.S. singles by the end of 1965. Learning to trust his instincts, after a trip to the MONTEREY POP FESTIVAL in 1967, he signed a flamboyant guitar player by the name of JIMI HENDRIX.

After seven years heading REPRISE, OSTIN was named President of the combined WARNER BROS./REPRISE operation, and two years later, he was appointed Chairman/CEO, a position he held until DECEMBER 31st, 1994.

By the mid-‘70s, the WARNER group, including colleagues like AHMET ERTEGUN at ATLANTIC and JOE SMITH at ELEKTRA under the benign leadership of STEVE ROSS, who basically let them have their way, had the #1 marketshare in the record industry. The label kept up with music, moving over the years from pop and rock, to country, dance, punk, R&B, and heavy metal.

Among the many acts signed to WARNER BROS. or its affiliates under OSTIN – and his closest executives LENNY WARONKER, JOE SMITH and RUSS THYRET were MILES DAVIS, BLACK SABBATH, FLEETWOOD MAC, VAN MORRISON, NEIL YOUNG, RANDY NEWMAN, JONI MITCHELL, JAMES TAYLOR, FRANK ZAPPA AND THE MOTHERS OF INVENTION, the GRATEFUL DEAD, PAUL SIMON, THE BEACH BOYS, GEORGE HARRISON, ERIC CLAPTON, THE WHO, EMMYLOU HARRIS, MADONNA, PRINCE, TALKING HEADS, U2, BOB MARLEY, EAGLES, JOHN LENNON, DIRE STRAITS, STEELY DAN, ZZ TOP, ROD STEWART, GEORGE BENSON, VAN HALEN, TOM PETTY AND THE HEARTBREAKERS, QUINCY JONES, R.E.M. GREEN DAY and THE RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, as well as comedians like BILL COSBY, RICHARD PRYOR and STEVE MARTIN.

OSTIN also signed deals with influential labels as CHRYSALIS, CAPRICORN, ISLAND, SIRE, GEFFEN, GIANT, TOMMY BOY and SIRE, among others. His executive team included such legendary music men as TED TEMPLEMAN, STAN CORNYN and DAVID BERMAN.

With the untimely death of STEVE ROSS in 1992, the WARNER MUSIC GROUP was thrown into turmoil. In late 1994, with OSTIN's contract up for renewal, he came into conflict with one of ROSS’ successors, then-Chairman ROBERT J. MORGADO, whose controversial tenure led to the departure of several key WARNER group executives. After over two decades heading WBR, OSTIN decided not to renew his deal and he officially left the WARNER MUSIC at the end of 1994.

On OCTOBER 5th, 1995, OSTIN, along with former WARNER BROS. President WARONKER, and his son, former SVP A&R MICHAEL OSTIN, were brought on by DAVID GEFFEN as the new management team for DREAMWORKS SKG RECORDS. The company’s logo was designed by renowned artist ROY LICHTENSTEIN, the last commission before his death in 2007, a distinctive design which included musical notes in a “dream balloon.”

During that time, OSTIN signed such artists as NELLY FURTADO, PAPA ROACH, RUFUS WAINWRIGHT, HENRY ROLLINS, GEORGE MICHAEL, RANDY NEWMAN, MORPHINE, EELS, ELLIOTT SMITH, THE ALL-AMERICAN REJECTS, THE ISLEY BROTHERS, BURT BACHARACH, JIMMY EAT WORLD, LIFEHOUSE and comedians CHRIS ROCK and JIMMY FALLON.

In 2003, MO OSTIN was inducted into the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME by PAUL SIMON, NEIL YOUNG and LORNE MICHAELS. In NOVEMBER, 2003, DREAMWORKS SKG RECORDS was acquired by UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP and folded into JIMMY IOVINE’s INTERSCOPE GEFFEN A&M, later being absorbed by GEFFEN. At the time, OSTIN said: “Despite the challenges of the music business today, UNIVERSAL is acquiring a wonderful asset and the sale will assure the strongest possible future for our artists.”

OSTIN then announced his retirement, though he eventually returned to WARNER BROS. RECORDS as Chairman Emeritus and consultant.The DREAMWORKS NASHVILLE country music label included artists such as TOBY KEITH and RANDY TRAVIS, which remained in operation until JANUARY 29th, 2006, when it was shut down by UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE, merging with UNIVERSAL SOUTH RECORDS to become SHOW DOG-UNIVERSAL MUSIC. Future mogul SCOTT BORCHETTA worked there before leaving to form his own label BIG MACHINE RECORDS, where he signed TAYLOR SWIFT.His beloved wife EVELYN passed away in OCTOBER, 2005. At the 2006 GRAMMY AWARDS, THE RECORDING ACADEMY presented OSTIN with its ICON AWARD.

In MAY 2011, he donated $10 million to his alma mater UCLA, where he earned an economics degree, for a state-of-the-art campus music facility known as the EVELYN AND MO OSTIN MUSIC CENTER. He sat on the UCLA Board of Visitors for the UCLA School of Arts, and the USC Board of Advisors for the THORNTON SCHOOL OF MUSIC.

In SEPTEMBER 2013, his son RANDY, a promotion man for ELEKTRA/ASYLUM and THE EAGLES, passed away after a four-year battle with cancer at the age of 60. A memorial fund was set up in his name at UCLA.

In MARCH, 2015, OSTIN donated $10 million to UCLA for a new basketball training facility, the MO OSTIN BASKETBALL CENTER.

MO was reportedly the inspiration for LITTLE FEAT’s song “A Apolitical Blues” and its lyric "The telephone was ringing, and they told me it was Chairman Mao" was a veiled reference to chairman MO. Good friend GEORGE HARRISON wrote "Mo" for him, a song which appeared on the compilation “Mo's Songs.” He is also rumored to be the inspiration behind NEIL YOUNG's "Surfer Joe and Moe the Sleaze".

He is survived by sons MICHAEL AND KENNY. Click here to read more about his extraordinary life and career.

