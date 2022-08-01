Off The Bird

SIRIUSXM has removed the music talk VOLUME channel from its satellite-delivered lineup, with some shows moving to the "guy talk" FACTION TALK channel and the VOLUME channel soon to appear as a streaming-only channel on the SIRIUSXM app, although several shows appear to have breathed their last, including "VOLUME WEST" and "DEBATABLE."

The channel's "FEEDBACK" show with NIK CARTER, LORI MAJEWSKI, and ALAN LIGHT has moved to FACTION TALK channel for weeknights at 7p (ET). EDDIE TRUNK's "TRUNK NATION" has also moved to FACTION TALK for 3-5p (ET) weekdays.

