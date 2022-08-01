Shayne, Bradley

STONE COUNTRY RECORDS has hired TARA SHAYNE as Dir./Promotion, effectively immediately. SHAYNE will take over WEST COAST Promotion for the label from GWEN FOSTER, who recently departed (NET NEWS 6/27). SHAYNE arrives with more than 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry, most recently working the WEST COAST region for RISER HOUSE.

Concurrently, STONE COUNTRY RECORDS Dir./Promotion RON BRADLEY shifts to sister label QUARTZ HILL RECORDS in the same role, taking over WEST COAST promotion duties for the label previously handled by GREG RANEIRI before his recent shift to MERCURY NASHVILLE (NET NEWS 7/11). BRADLEY will report directly to VP/Promotion & Marketing WILL ROBINSON. His new position is also effective immediately.

“TARA comes highly recommended to us by radio programmers, and we are excited to have her join our STONE COUNTRY RECORDS family,” said STONE COUNTRY VP/Promotion & Marketing JIM MALITO.

Reach SHAYNE here, and BRADLEY at his new email address here.

