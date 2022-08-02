Collum

Stock and royalty-free music and video provider SOUNDSTRIPE has hired sync licensing agency SORTED NOISE founder JOSH COLLUM as Senior Director of Publishing. COLLUM connected with SOUNDSTRIPE through his work with THE OTHER NASHVILLE SOCIETY (TONS) on an Artists in Residence program.

“I am thrilled to have JOSH join our team as we take Soundstripe into the more traditional side of the music business,” said SOUNDSTRIPE Co-CEO MICAH SANNAN. “Pursuing film, television, and advertising sync opportunities is a new focus for us, and JOSH’s track record speaks for itself when it comes to connecting songwriters with incredible placements. He has already been an asset to us through our partnership with TONS, and I can’t wait to see how we continue to grow under his leadership.”

“From the moment I began collaborating with SOUNDSTRIPE through TONS, what immediately jumped out was their commitment to creators and the unique culture they’ve created around their incredibly talented music team of composers, artists, and mix engineers. That culture is reflected in not only the impressive quantity of songs in their catalog, but more importantly, the quality,” said COLLUM. “They have made a huge name for themselves in the creator space, and the sky is the limit for where they can go in the sync world from here. Getting to officially join the SOUNDSTRIPE team is incredibly exciting, and I can’t wait to dive in and expand their publishing reach.”

« see more Net News