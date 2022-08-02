Sold

KANSAS NEBRASKA GOOD NEWS BROADCASTING CORPORATION is selling Religion KNGN-A-K252FV/MCCOOK, NE to MY BRIDGE for $40,000.

In other filings with the FCC, JASPER PUBLIC RADIO, INC. (license) and LARRY and STEPHANIE HEMBREE and DAISY HOLDINGS, INC. (real estate) have closed on the sale of noncommercial Classic Hits WJPR/JASPER, IN to GREATER JASPER CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS for $158,000 ($110,800 for the license, $40,000 to the HENDREES, and $7,200 to DAISY).

DAVID HARTMAN and GREGORY J. SMITH d/b/a H&S PARTNERS have closed on the sale of K271BS/AUBURN, WA to IGLESIA PEN TECOSTAL VISPERA DEL FIN for $225,000.

REAL PRESENCE RADIO has closed on the sale of Religion KXRP/BISMARCK, ND and K206EI/WILLISTON, ND to CENTRAL DAKOTA ENTERPRISES, INC. for $100,000.

WPA RADIO LLC is selling Religion KKNG-F/BLANCHARD-OKLAHOMA CITY, OK to MARK WHITTEN's KKNG RADIO LLC for $1 million plus $5,000 for accounts receivable and is also selling Talk KTLR-A (COMMUNITY TALK AM 890)/OKLAHOMA CITY to TYLER MEDIA, LLC for $113,500 plus the value of accounts receivable.

WPA RADIO LLC has closed on the sale of Talk KTLR-A (COMMUNITY TALK AM 890)/OKLAHOMA CITY to TYLER MEDIA, LLC for $113,500 plus the value of accounts receivable.

And ALLIANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. has closed on the sale of Polish WPNA-A/OAK PARK-CHICAGO to DANIELA WOJCIK's CSWWII, LLC for $725,000.

