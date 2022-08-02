The Borchettas With Music Health Alliance's Shelia Shipley Biddy and Tatum Allsep (Photo: Nick Rau)

BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP Founder/Pres./CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA and EVP/Creative SANDI BORCHETTA have given a $150,000 grant to NASHVILLE-based MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE. The organization provides free healthcare advocacy and support to more than 18,000 music industry members across 49 states.

The BORCHETTAs' contribution was issued through their MUSIC HAS VALUE fund that was established in 2015 to provide financial support to organizations which support those who make music, aspire to make music, and access and appreciate music. In 2020, the fund provided 15 $10,000 grants to music programs throughout the UNITED STATES.

“For over 30 years, SCOTT and SANDI BORCHETTA have made a profound impact on NASHVILLE and the music industry through their leadership, entrepreneurship and philanthropic endeavors,” said MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE Founder/CEO TATUM ALLSEP. "We are overwhelmed by their generous contribution today through their MUSIC HAS VALUE fund. This grant will greatly help us in our mission to 'Heal the Music.'”

“Access to healthcare is something every human deserves, and the work that MHA does to help those working in music gain access to medicine, mental health resources or even COVID-19 relief is nothing short of heroic,” said the BORCHETTAs in a joint statement. “In order for those working in the music business to create and produce their best work, they must be healthy and well. We are proud to know that this MUSIC HAS VALUE grant will provide healthcare to so many people in our music community.”

« see more Net News