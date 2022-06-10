Single Day Tickets Now Availible

As ALL ACCESS previously announced (NET NEWS 6/13), DESERT DAZE 2022 will celebrate ten years of Art and Music SEPTEMBER 30th - OCTOBER 2nd, in LAKE PERRIS, CA. TODAY (8/2) the festival releases the single day schedule for the event. Performances are as follows: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30th, KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD EXclusive Southern California Set; SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1st, TAME IMPALA Exclusive 10th Anniversary Performance of LONERISM in full; Sunday, OCTOBER 2nd, IGGY POP performs only 2022 North American show.

The Fest will include much more, including talks, art installations, swimming, & camping. Limited single-day tickets are available today.





