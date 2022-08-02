KNTU Format Flip

The student-run radio station on the campus of the UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS, KNTU/DALLAS-FT. WORTH, suburbs has changed format from jazz to Indie & Alternative music, citing the desire to attract a younger audience, but also to get the attention of the school’s students. Along with the format change, KNTU also debuted a new station website that is currently under construction and changed the slogan from “88.1 The One” to “88.1 Indie.”

Posting on TWITTER, GM DAN BALLA said, “Based on local research and feedback from underwriters, we have decided that the new format would have greater growth potential as well as energize students the university. We are excited about the future of the radio station and the prospect of renewed involvement by UNT students.”

KNTU PD MARK LAMBERT said, “It’s been tough the last couple of years to get enough students to work in the jazz format on KNTU. One of the goals of our new format is to attract a younger audience and get the attention of students again.”

KNTU’s jazz programming has not totally disappeared. The station announced they will continue streaming jazz music on kntu.com and will eventually have a home on the station’s HD-2 channel when new equipment is installed, either later this year or early 2023.

You can listen to "88.1 indie" here.





« see more Net News