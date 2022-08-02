The Honorees

The NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME announced ITS Class of 2022 honorees at a press conference this morning (8/2). SHANIA TWAIN, STEVE WARINER, HILLARY LINDSEY, GARY NICHOLSON and DAVID MALLOY will become members in OCTOBER, as announced by SARAH CATES, Chair of the organization’s board of directors, and MARK FORD, its Executive Dir.

FORD introduced each member of the new class: LINDSEY and NICHOLSON in the Contemporary Songwriter category; MALLOY in the Veteran Songwriter category, TWAIN as the Contemporary Songwriter/Artist and WARINER as the Veteran Songwriter/Artist. They will officially be inducted during the 52nd anniversary NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME GALA on SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30th at the MUSIC CITY CENTER in NASHVILLE.

CATES said, “This is always one of my favorite days of the year – when we announce our incoming class and begin their journey to the NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME GALA in OCTOBER. I’m especially gratified to note that – for the first time since 2009 – two of our inductees-elect are women."

Click here to see video of the announcement.

Pictured (L-R) are: MARK FORD (NaSHOF Executive Director), inductees STEVE WARINER, HILLARY LINDSEY, DAVID MALLOY and GARY NICHOLSON, and SARAH CATES (Chair of NASHOF Board of Directors). Not pictured, inductee SHANIA TWAIN.

