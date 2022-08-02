Rivers

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Classic Rock WBUF (92.9 BUFFALO'S REAL ROCK)/BUFFALO Brand Manager/afternooner NIK RIVERS has exited. RIVERS, who joined WBUF last OCTOBER, had his position eliminated due to budgetary reasons.

RIVERS has over 20 years of experience in Alternative, Active Rock, and Classic Rock. Prior to WBUF, RIVERS spent seven years at former crosstown AUDACY Alternative WLKK (ALTERNATIVE BUFFALO 107.7|104.7)/BUFFALO.

Reach out to RIVERS at Nik.Rivers@Yahoo.com.

