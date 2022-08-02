Promoting and Hiring

MUSICIANS ON CALL, the nonprofit that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments, has promoted MANDY MULLINS to Senior Manager/Fundraising and added six new team members in departments across the organization. The new hires include JAEDE BRERETON as People Operations Manager; PEYTON BURNSTEAD as Fundraising Coordinator; AUDREY JADWISIAK as Program Coordinator; AYLEEN BUENO as Program Coordinator; ALLI PRESTBY as Creative Coordinator and MADDIE WILLIAMS as Executive Assistant.

MULLINS joined the team at MOC in 2018 as Executive Operations Coordinator, and shifted her role to Fundraising Operations Coordinator in 2019 to manage operations and assist with fundraising efforts. She’s also played an integral role in the work of MOC’s DEI TASK FORCE. In her new role, she will further lead the organization’s fundraising initiatives across various groups and platforms.

Commenting on the personnel moves, MUSICIANS ON CALL President/CEO PETE GRIFFIN said, “The demand for MUSICIANS ON CALL’s programs that deliver the healing power of music in hospitals continues to grow at record speed. Recognizing MANDY’s great work, along with adding six new talented individuals to our team, will allow MOC to work more expeditiously to meet the increasing demand for our programs across the country. We look forward to seeing the great things all of these individuals will do to further our mission.”

