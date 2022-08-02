Alex Waters

BAHAKEL COMMUNICATIONS Alternative KRXP (X1039)/COLORADO SPRINGS, CO adds ALEX WATERS to nights from 7p-mid. WATERS joins from afternoons at MAX MEDIA Top 40 WVHT (HOT 100)/NORFOLK. He previously did nights at BAHAKEL Top 40 WDOD (HITS 96)/CHATTANOOGA, TN. where he can still be heard on "THE GLUTEN-FREE RADIO SHOW" alongside CALISTA LIEW.

"I'm excited to stay up all night with THE SPRINGS," said WATERS. "And I'm glad to be on a team that values live, creative radio that's involved in the community. Now, all I've got to do is work on my hydration to avoid the altitude sickness!"

