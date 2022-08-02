Demi Lovato: Back To She/Her

On the heels of the release of their eighth studio album, "Holy Fvck," DEMI LOVATO talked to THE SPOUT PODCAST's TAMARA DHIA about her return to rock, the symbolism of the album's cover art, homeschooling with SELENA GOMEZ and why they adopted the proundces of she/her again.

LOVATO told the PODCAST, “The genre of music that I did in the past, a lot of pop, like R&B pop, is not something that I plan on going back to. It's also like, I'm such a fluid person when it comes to my gender, my sexuality, my music, my creativity. It's like I don't know where things are going to take me. But I do know that what the future holds for me is not my pop music.”

Listen to the full interview with DEMI LOVATO on THE SPOUT PODCAST here.

