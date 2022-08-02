Lacey Hayes

NASHVILLE-based ROMEO ENTERTAINMENT GROUP has promoted LACEY HAYES to agent.

After two years working as Logistics Manager for GILLEY'S DALLAS, she moved to NEW YORK CITY to work for the live event production company RWS AND ASSOCIATES, where she produced work for JENNIFER LOPEZ, theme parks, cruise ships, and special events all over the country. HAYES then returned to NASHVILLE to pursue her passion for the music industry and began working as an Executive Assistant to the President of NESTE LIVE.

Said HAYES, “ROMEO ENTERTAINMENT GROUP is the epitome of talent-buying success in the music industry. ROMEO’s company culture, model of business, and standards for client service align exactly with my own values. Our clients truly are the best and are why we work so hard in every aspect to deliver the highest quality live show.”

Added REG President R.J. ROMEO, “LACEY has grown so much since joining our team and we are proud of all she has accomplished. I am proud to have her as a member of our team. Her clients love her, our team respects her, and she is just getting started. I expect great things from her in the future and I know she will be an amazing talent buyer because of her love of music and her dedication to her clients.”

Congratulate her at Lhayes@romeoent.com.

