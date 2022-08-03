Maximilian Kolb And Ken Otremba (Photo: Frederike van der Straeten)

BMG has inked a deal to purchase GERMANY's largest independent record label TELAMO. The deal also includes digital company, SCHLAGER FÜR ALLE, which has over 1.7 million users through FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE, and TIKTOK.

BMG EVP Repertoire & Marketing Continental Europe MAXIMILIAN KOLB commented, "Over the course of the past ten years, TELAMO has skillfully taken SCHLAGER into the digital age. We are thrilled to welcome TELAMO’s wonderful artists and of course its team. BMG and TELAMO share the same values of respect for artists. The combination of the two of us will have a major impact on the German language music market."

TELAMO founder KEN OTREMBA said, "Since our inception, our goal has been to create the optimal and most modern conditions for our artists. We are proud and excited now to welcome our artists to a brand-new chapter. TELAMO will maintain its previous partnerships but will now offer access to more opportunities – both domestic and international."

TELAMO founder KATHLEEN HERRMAN added, "As founders of TELAMO we are convinced the best future for the company is in collaboration with BMG. We very much look forward to working with the BMG team and the wider BMG network."

BMG Chief Content Officer DOMINIQUE CASIMIR said, "This transaction redraws the map of the German music industry, creating a new force outside the traditional business. We anticipate strong synergies both within the BERTELSMANN GROUP and with our international businesses."

