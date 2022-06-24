Back With iHeart

The UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA has finalized its deal to award the radio rights to its athletics broadcasts to iHEARTMEDIA in a four-year deal with two two-year options, reports the GRAND FORKS HERALD. The university indicated its intent to renew with iHEART in JUNE (NET NEWS 6/24).

The HERALD adds that under the new deal, UND is paying $69,000 in "flagship fees" and $21,000 in affiliate fees for the first two years, with the "flagship fee" increasing to $71,000 and $73,000 for the third and fourth years, respectively, while the "affiliate fees" increase to $23,000 each year, with UND retaining the ad inventory and revenue.

Football and men's hockey will air on Classic Hits KQHT (96.1 THE FOX) and a statewide network; men's and women's basketball will air on Country KSNR (CAT COUNTRY 100.3); and volleyball, softball and the coaches' show will be on Sports KKXL-A (1440 THE FAN).

