Joe Kocherhans Retiring From Mornings At KSDS (Jazz 88.3)/San Diego
August 3, 2022 at 5:54 AM (PT)
JOE KOCHERHANS is retiring after 41 years as morning host at SAN DIEGO CITY COLLEGE Jazz KSDS (JAZZ 88.3)/SAN DIEGO, reports the SAN DIEGO UNION-TRIBUNE. APD CHAD FOX will take over as morning host after KOCHERHANS' last show, scheduled for THURSDAY (8/4). KOCHERHANS, also the station's MD, will continue his SUNDAY morning show "PORTRAIT IN JAZZ."
KOCHERHANS started at KSDS as a student intern in 1972, moving to crosstown Classical KFSD for five years before returning to KSDS.