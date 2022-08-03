Haber

COX MEDIA GROUP Top 40 WBLI/LONG ISLAND host JEFF HABER has been named PD/Afternoon Host at CUMULUS MEDIA Top 40 KKMG (98.9 MAGIC FM)/COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. HABER is a former PD at WFMF/BATON ROUGE, KVDU (104.1 THE SPOT)/NEW ORLEANS, and KEWB (POWER 94.7)/REDDING, CA and served as Syndication Producer for "BIG BOY'S NEIGHBORHOOD" and produced DAVE STYLES' show at KBIG (104.3 myFM)/LOS ANGELES.

CUMULUS COLORADO SPRINGS OM BOBBY IRWIN said, “JEFF brings a ton of energy and ideas to the mighty MAGIC FM brand. We’re excited to let him and his team loose on streets, events, and airwaves of SOUTHERN COLORADO!”

HABER said, “With this opportunity I'll have been live on-air in every time zone in the Continental U.S.! That's pretty cool, right? I'm incredibly excited to bring my energy and programming style to the MAGIC brand. I can't wait to get creative with the CUMULUS team to bring amazing experiences to COLORADO SPRINGS!”

