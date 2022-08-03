New

NFL NETWORK "GOOD MORNING FOOTBALL" co-host KYLE BRANDT will host a new interview podcast for ESPN and PEYTON MANNING's OMAHA PRODUCTIONS. "KYLE BRANDT'S BASEMENT" will post weekdays beginning AUGUST 8th.

“I’m thrilled about this show, and I’ll be shot out of a cannon every single day,” said BRANDT. “It’s in my own basement and I’ve got games, toys and takes. I can promise one thing: it will not be boring.”

OMAHA produces six other podcasts under its deal with ESPN, "THE VC SHOW WITH VINCE CARTER AND ROS GOLD-ONWUDE," "COURTSIDE CLUB WITH RACHEL DEMITA," "MOXIE BETS WITH KATIE MOX," "ALWAYS COLLEGE FOOTBALL WITH GREG MCELROY, " and "THE CAM HEYWARD SHOW."

