New Branding

To celebrate GARTH BROOKS show at local venue NRG STADIUM on SATURDAY (8/6), COX MEDIA GROUP Country KKBQ (93Q)/HOUSTON is replacing the iconic “Q” in its logo with the Country superstar’s trademark lowercase “g” all day. The station will also be programming an all-day musical “GARTH-a-thon.”

Dir./Operations TRAVIS MOON said, “The biggest Country star on the planet is coming to SPACE CITY. There’s so many amazing and memorable GARTH songs we just had to give his music a whole day on 93Q … er … g.”

