Q2

ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION second quarter 2022 net revenue rose 24% year-over-year to $221.7 million, with net income attributable to common stockholders up 8% to $8.5 million (10 cents/basic and diluted share).

Chairman/CEO WALTER ULLOA attributed the revenue increase to the company's digital segment, up 34%, and political advertising. “ENTRAVISION," ULLOA said, "is well positioned for continued growth. Our strong balance sheet and exceptional global team of industry-leading digital media and sales professionals provide us with the key components to succeed. At the same time, our continued focus on expense management will help drive our EBITDA, free cash flow and ability to provide consistent returns to shareholders.”

ENTRAVISION's Board of Directors also approved a quarterly cash dividend of 2.5 cents/share of Class A, Class B and Class U common stock, payable on SEPTEMBER 30th to shareholders of record on SEPTEMBER 15th.

