Radio veteran RICH STEVENS has passed away after a long illness at 68. His passing was noted by several posters to his FACEBOOK page, although details were unavailable. STEVENS had battled several health issues in recent years.

Most recently podcasting after a stint as a talk host at HUBBARD/JAMES CRYSTAL RADIO News-Talk WFTL-A/WEST PALM BEACH and working as a voiceover talent, STEVENS' extensive resume included stops at WHTZ (Z100) and WPLJ/NEW YORK, KALC (ALICE 105.9)/DENVER, KSLZ/ST. LOUIS, WFLZ/TAMPA, WTHZ (Z103.3)/TALLAHASSEE, and WJHM (102 JAMZ)/ORLANDO.

