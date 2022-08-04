Scholarship Re-named

The BMI FOUNDATION is revising and re-naming its annual NASHVILLE Songwriting Scholarship as The DOLLY PARTON Songwriters Award, in honor of the Country music icon. Additionally, the new program will establish The DOLLY PARTON Music Fund, which will underwrite the annual awards to emerging songwriters, as well as initiatives to provide or supplement music programs in public schools.

Founding endowments include a lead gift from SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING’s RUSTY GASTON, as well as a contribution from Country star LUKE COMBS, who donated proceeds from the recent BMI Parking Lot Party, celebrating his nine #1 songs.

The Award, established in 2015, is an annual, nationwide competition open to aspiring songwriters. The revised program offers $20,000 for up to two of the best original song entries in any of the following genres: Americana, Blues, Bluegrass, Contemporary Christian, Country, Folk and Roots. The money can be used as a career grant for study, instrument purchase, recording costs or other professional expenses and are not restricted to tuition costs.

BMI VP and BMI FOUNDATION Board member CLAY BRADLEY said “The DOLLY PARTON Music Fund will support the work of the BMI FOUNDATION for years to come and make a meaningful difference in the lives of our nation's emerging songwriters. We are excited to be working with DOLLY PARTON on this program, not only honoring her legacy as a songwriter, but her unwavering commitment to fostering new talent, music education and music appreciation.”

Said PARTON, “I know how personal and important songwriting is to those that have the talent, and to all the others that enjoy those that have it. I'm proud to be part of a program that will help support songwriting in any way possible. Thanks to SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING, LUKE COMBS, and all the others that feel the same way and want to help support it. I have been with BMI since I published my first song as a child, so of course I'm very proud and honored to have a BMI Songwriters Award made in my honor.”

The inaugural award will be presented in the spring of 2023, with applications opening in OCTOBER.

« see more Net News