Sparx

MATT SPARX has been promoted from Asst. Brand Mgr. to Brand Mgr. at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA KUAD (K99)/FORT COLLINS, CO. He retains his afternoon host duties.

He joined KUAD for afternoons in 2015, and added MD stripes on 2018. Prior to FORT COLLINS, he did nights at ALPHA MEDIA KUPL (98.7 THE BULL)/PORTLAND, OR and previously worked at COX Top 40/Mainstream WAPE/JACKSONVILLE, FL.

Congratulate him here.

« see more Net News