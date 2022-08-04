Alpert, Pryor & Benfey

WASSERMAN MUSIC has expanded and reorganized its services with a new Marketing Services & Digital Strategy Department which will focus on the areas of Tour Marketing, Digital Strategy, Ticketing and Live Streaming. The new department is led by SVP, Marketing SAM ALPERT, and combines WASSERMAN’s tour marketing team with new employees MARY PRYOR (Sr. Dir./Strategy, focused on Web3) and SAM BENFEY (Dir./Digital Strategy). WASSERMAN will continue to expand this team in the coming months.

PRYOR, one of SXSW’s Innovators of the Year in 2014, has worked for major brands across the music, media, technology, and marketing industries, including SONY MUSIC GROUP, VIACOM, ESSENCE MAGAZINE, ROLLING STONE, SEAN COMBS ENTERPRISES, and numerous others.

Previously, at PARADIGM TALENT AGENCY, BENFEY worked as an Executive/Business Development and an Agent of Digital Media and Brand Partnerships. He specializes in podcasting, video games, AR and VR, blockchain and NFTs, apps and emerging platforms.

ALPERT said, “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome MARY PRYOR and SAM BENFEY into the fold, and to have their expertise and connections available to our agents and artists. Using WASSERMAN MUSIC’s successful tour marketing model, this expansion into digital strategy, ticketing and live streaming allows us to continue to super-serve our roster. The integration and internal collaboration between departments will open the door for countless new opportunities and provide additional resources, knowledge and perspectives for our artists in their touring careers and far beyond.”

