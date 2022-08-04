Post Malone (photo: Paul Smith/Featureflash/Shutterstock.com)

Singer/songwriter POST MALONE was raising money from his series of “Gaming For Love” charity streams on TWITCH benefitting four charities; HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH, UNITED WAY, PROJECT HOPE, & THE TREVOR PROJECT.

RESPAWN ENTERTAINMENT'S APEX LEGENDS contributed $10,000 to each of the four streams totaling $40,000, a gift matched dollar-for-dollar by MALONE. In a 60-person tournament on a private server, the group generated $76,026.33 in one evening.

You can see all four streams here.

