Brian & Ellyn

WONDERFUL NEWS RADIO Contemporary Christian WNFR (90.7 HOPE FM)/PORT HURON, MI morning show hosts BRIAN SMITH and ELLYN DAVEY have been named '2022 Best of the Best of the Greater Blue Water Thumb Area.' This is the second year in a row that BRIAN and ELLYN have won Best Radio Personalities.



DAVEY shared, “We're honored, humbled, and excited all at the same time. Thanks to all who nominated and voted for BRIAN and me. We love our HOPE FM listeners!.”



SMITH added “We're incredibly humbled to have won this award two years in a row. It’s such a privilege to share hope, to share life, and to share JESUS with people every day on the air.”



The Best of the Best Awards are sponsored by GANNETT’s PORT HURON TIMES HERALD.

« see more Net News