DOUBLE ELVIS' latest podcast looks at the making of some of the most acclaimed documentaries of recent generations. The company's co-founder JAKE BRENNAN ("DISGRACELAND") and documentarian TILLER RUSSELL ("NIGHT STALKER: THE HUNT FOR A SERIAL KILLER," "OPERATION ODESSA," "SILK ROAD") host "THE DANGEROUS ART OF THE DOCUMENTARY," debuting on AUGUST 11th with three episodes and posting subsequent episodes on THURSDAYS. The series will feature the makers of documentaries like "THE DEFIANT ONES," "AMY," "SENNA," "WILD, WILD COUNTRY," "EXIT THROUGH THE GIFT SHOP," and more.

“JAKE BRENNAN and DOUBLE ELVIS are doing some of the most intriguing and original podcasts in the medium,” said RUSSELL. “It’s an honor and pleasure to be able to collaborate with them on this highly personal attempt to learn from masters of the craft, how they do what they do, and why. For listeners, we hope it’s an intimate voyage into the strange and fascinating game of nonfiction filmmaking.”

“The foundation of DOUBLE ELVIS is built on edge-of-your-seat storytelling. No one is better than that in the documentary space than TILLER RUSSELL,” said BRENNAN. “We strive to explore different narratives in our podcasts, and with TILLER RUSSELL’s reputation for innovation in documentary storytelling, our partnership with him has been seamless, and has also allowed us to get an in-depth look into the different mediums of art that we haven’t previously covered in our shows.”

