CUMULUS MEDIA has named LAURA DANIELS Morning Host for WHTT (Classic Hits 104.21)/BUFFALO, NY. She can be heard on weekday mornings from 6a to 10a, beginning FRIDAY, AUGUST 19th. Daniels, a Western New York native, was Morning Host for TOWNSQUARE MEDIA's AC WMSX (96.1 THE BREEZE)/Buffalo from 2012-2017. Prior to that, she was a popular voice on ALBANY radio stations for 15 years. Daniels is also an accomplished voiceover talent and copywriter.

VP/Market Manager, CUMULUS BUFFALO, JIM RILEY said, “We’re lucky to have found a talent like LAURA to move into mornings on WHTT. She’s fun, she’s entertaining, and she’s BUFFALO through and through. I think Classic Hits listeners will love her on the ride to work!”

OM JOE SIRAGUSA added, “We’re thrilled to bring LAURA’s energy and enthusiasm for BUFFALO to Classic Hits 104.1! She’s a great talent that will help us write the next chapter of this great station.”

Daniels commented, “I'm so excited to return to my passion in an industry I spent more than half my life in! Radio personalities are the original 'content creators' and radio is the last remaining free medium. BUFFALO is my home, and I can't wait to share real life, real stories and my own brand of fun ridiculousness with Western NEW YORK again.”

