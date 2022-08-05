Monthly Rankers

PODTRAC has released its JULY 2022 ranking of the top 20 podcast publishers and top 20 podcasts.

Just 2 of the top 20 publishers showed audience increases from JUNE, while the average unique U.S. monthly audience for the top 20 fell 3% from JUNE and was up 7% year-over-year, and total global downloads rose 3% month-over-month and increased 7% year-over-year.

The publisher rankings, ranked by unique U.S. monthly audience:

1. HEARTRADIO (678 active shows)

2. WONDERY (202 shows)

3. NPR (46 shows)

4. NEW YORK TIMES (11 shows)

5. NBC NEWS (56 shows)

6. DAILY WIRE (12 shows)

7. THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY (104 shows)

8. PODCASTONE (129 shows)

9. BARSTOOL SPORTS (71 shows)

10. PRX (90 shows)

11. FOX AUDIO NETWORK (83 shows)

12. CNN (43 shows)

13. WNYC STUDIOS (31 shows)

14. PARAMOUNT (106 shows)

15. CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK (447 shows)

16. BLAZE MEDIA (18 shows)

17. ALL THINGS COMEDY (64 shows)

19. THIS AMERICAN LIFE (1 show)

19. BBC (828 shows)

20. AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA (50 shows)

The podcast rankings, which also include only shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows):

1. THE DAILY (last month #1)

2. MORBID (2)

3. NPR NEWS NOW (4)

4. UP FIRST (5)

5. THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW (3)

6. DATELINE NBC (6)

7. SMARTLESS (7)

8. STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW (9)

9. THIS AMERICAN LIFE (10)

10. MY FAVORITE MURDER (8)

11. PARDON MY TAKE (12)

12. FOX NEWS RADIO HOURLY NEWSCAST (11)

13. THE DAN BONGINO SHOW (13)

14. THE JORDAN HARBINGER SHOW (14)

15. CNN 5 THINGS (15)

16. 2 BEARS 1 CAVE WITH TOM SEGURA & BERT KREISCHER (16)

17. RADIOLAB (19)

18. WAIT, WAIT... DON'T TELL ME! (20)

19. PLANET MONEY (21)

20. FRESH AIR (17)

