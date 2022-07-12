Berry (Photo: ESPN)

Fantasy sports expert MATTHEW BERRY, who recently exited ESPN (NET NEWS 7/12), has landed at NBC SPORTS with a multiyear deal that covers work on NBC, PEACOCK, and the network's digital platforms, which includes podcasts. BERRY's ESPN fantasy sports podcasts were consistently leaders in the category. He made his NBC debut on the pregame special before coverage of the 2022 HALL OF FAME GAME in CANTON, OH; he will host an NFL game day betting and fantasy show on SUNDAYS 11a-1p (ET) on PEACOCK and NBC SPORTS digital platforms, and a daily betting and fantasy show on PEACOCK to be simulcast on SIRIUSXM RADIO and distributed as a podcast.

Exec. Producer/Pres. SAM FLOOD said, “We welcome MATTHEW to the team and are excited to incorporate into our coverage the compelling and industry-shaping commentary that has made him the face of fantasy football for millions of fans.”

“This is truly a full circle moment for me,” said BERRY, who worked at NBC SPORTS' ROTOWORLD in 1999-2004 before his tun at ESPN. “I started my career at ROTOWORLD, spent many years there, and not many people are lucky enough to get the chance to come home. I’ve spent my entire life talking fantasy football to anyone that would listen. So when I was offered the chance to join the highest-rated studio show in all of sports, I couldn’t say yes fast enough. Please remind me of this quote the next time I realize millions of people just saw me get a prediction wrong. In the meantime, know that I am incredibly honored and humbled by the opportunity not just to join the FNIA (FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA) family but also to help build something special on PEACOCK.”

« see more Net News