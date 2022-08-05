Brennan, Kesneck

COX MEDIA GROUP has promoted Talk WHPT (102.5 THE BONE) and Classic Hits WXGL (107.3 THE EAGLE)/TAMPA Director of Branding and Programming JOHN BRENNAN to Operations Dir. for the entire TAMPA-ST. PETERSBURG cluster, and Alternative WPOI-W248CA (97X) /TAMPA and Alternative WXXJ (X106.5)/JACKSONVILLE Dir./Branding and Programming JENNA KESNECK is adding duties programming AC WDUV/TAMPA.

CMG VP/Audience and Operations CHRIS EAGAN said, “JOHN and JENNA are both proven leaders in TAMPA with track records of building outstanding radio brands. I’m excited to watch them apply their creativity and tenaciously competitive attitudes to their new roles.”

BRENNAN said, “TAMPA BAY is my home, and I get to work with the absolute BEST team in TAMPA radio. I couldn’t be happier or prouder to lead this team and these amazing brands into the future.”

KESNECK said, “WDUV is a legendary station not just in TAMPA BAY -- but in the industry -- and I couldn’t be more honored to lead this MARCONI winning brand & its team into the future. Thank you to KEITH LAWLESS, ROB BABIN & CHRIS EAGAN for their support over the years!”

“Over 18 years JOHN has grown into one of the most successful and thoughtful leaders in our organization. I’m proud and excited that he will now be leading this successful cluster to new heights,” said Regional VP/GM KEITH LAWLESS. “JENNA is as sharp and detailed of a programmer than anyone I have ever worked with. The highly successful WDUV will continue to grow in its dominance under JENNA’s direction.”

The cluster is also seeking a CHR Format Leader, and Director of Branding and Programming for Top 40 WPOI (HOT 101.5) and AC WWRM (MAGIC 94.9); apply at cmg.jobs.net.

