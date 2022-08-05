Street

AUDACY Urban WVEE (V-103)/ATLANTA has moved up longtime evening personality GREG STREET to PM drive, 3-7p (ET). In 2018, the cluster renamed its market-wide community service award after him in honor of his work in the local community.

Additional lineup adjustments include midday host RAMONA DEBREAUX getting her show extended until 3p (ET) and LIL BANKHEAD will succeed STREET in the evening slot.

SVP/Market Mgr. RICK CAFFEY said, “GREG STREET has been one of ATLANTA's and this country's most influential radio personalities and has entertained, engaged, and inspired an entire generation. We are excited to feature GREG more prominently in a primetime weekday daypart."

STREET added, “Here we go…the ride home will never be the same. I'll be rocking at 3 o'clock, 4 o'clock, 5 o'clock and 6 o’clock. It’s time for GREG STREET to rock on V-103.”

His 30-year resume includes joining V-103 in 1995, 2003 to 2005 STREET split his time with the WVEE and KKDA (K-104)/DALLAS, returning fulltime to V-103 in 2005. Other career on-air jobs; KMJQ/HOUSTON, WBLX/MOBILE, AL, and WORV-WJMG/HATTIESBURG, MS.

« see more Net News