Sold

SALEM's INSPIRATION MEDIA, INC. is selling Religion (formerly News-Talk) KLFE-A/SEATTLE to RELEVANT RADIO, INC. for $500,000 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing, and is selling Regional Mexican KNTS-A (LA PATRONA 1660 AM)/SEATTLE to BAAZ BROADCASTING CO. for $225,000, with a waiver required for the sale, since KNTS is an expanded band station paired with KLFE.

In other filings with the FCC, DAVIDSON COUNTY BROADCASTING COMPANY, INC. is selling Worship WLXN-A-W291DD (AIR1)/LEXINGTON, NC to POSITIVE ALTERNATIVE RADIO, INC. for $348,368.

OLIVET NAZARENE UNIVERSITY is selling noncommercial Contemporary Christian WUON/MORRIS, IL to 2820 COMMUNICATIONS INCORPORATED for $25,000.

VOICE MINISTRIES OF FARMINGTON, INC. is donating K276FV/SILVERTON, CO to PROCLAIMING CHRIST'S LOVE MINISTRIES INC.

WHEELER BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of Oldies KEYG-F/GRAND COULEE, WA to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $150,000.

And BEST MEDIA, INC. has closed on the sale of W236CT/EDISON, NJ to SRN COMMUNICATIONS, INC. in exchange for SRN turning in its license for low power Oldies WOLD-LP/WOODBRIDGE, NJ plus $50,000.

In a deal filed with the CRTC, WELLPORT BROADCASTING LTD./RB COMMUNICATIONS LTD. is selling Classic Rock CIXL (GIANT FM) and Country CKYY (COUNTRY 89)/WELLAND, ON to JON POLE's MY BROADCASTING CORPORATION for an undisclosed price.

“We are very excited to announce the acquisition of these radio stations, particularly CIXL‐FM, one of ONTARIO's most respected and highest‐performing Classic Rock stations. Combined with our existing portfolio and significant presence across ONTARIO, we believe these assets will enhance our ability to deliver high quality, engaging, local content and multi‐platform marketing solutions,” said POLE. “This strategic acquisition demonstrates our continuing commitment to investing in our local media business and more importantly a great LOCAL radio team. We look forward to continuing to build on an already amazing operation.”

