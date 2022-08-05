Gill (Photo: John Shearer)

CMT will air “CMT GIANTS: VIINCE GILL" on SEPTEMBER 16th at 8p (CT). The 90-minute special will include MCA NASHVILLE's GILL with other artists, including BRAD PAISLEY, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, CHRIS STAPLETON, CODY JOHNSON, LUKE COMBS. MAREN MORRIS, RICKY SKAGGS, STING and more.

The special will additionally feature an interview with GILL as he reflects on his career, his songwriting, musical influences and his future plans, interspersed with rare photos, performance footage and interviews from the vault.

“From his timeless song catalog, numerous awards and unmatched musicianship, to the respect and camaraderie cultivated among his fellow musicians, and of course, his signature sense of humor, we can all agree VINCE is a true titan in Country music,” said CMT's SVP/Production, Music & Events MARGARET COMEAUX. “He is a true ‘artist’s artist’ who has touched fans worldwide with his music and songwriting, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to bestow him with our most esteemed ‘CMT Giants’ distinction.”

The special will take place at BELMONT UNIVERSITY's FISHER CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS in NASHVILLE.

