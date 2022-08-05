Farrell

COX MEDIA GROUP JACKSONVILLE, FL has named JIMMY FARRELL VP and Market Mgr. for its radio group. He will oversee all CMG JACKSONVILLE stations, including Top 40 WAPE, News-Talk WOKV, Classic Hits WJGL (96.9 THE EAGLE), AC WEZI (EASY 102.9), and Alternative WXXJ (X106.5). FARRELL started his career with CMG as an Account Executive in ORLANDO nineteen years ago and he has continued to progress from LSM at Country WWKA (K92-3) to GSM, and most recently as Dir./Sales.

CMG EVP ROB BABIN said, "This is an exciting time for CMG Radio, and I continue to be energized by our people. JIMMY is an exceptional leader with a passion for the radio business, CMG, and the teams he leads. He has a strong track record of leading sales teams and driving revenue at CMG ORLANDO and JACKSONVILLE. I look forward to his impact in this new role."

FARRELL added, “CMG has given me the opportunity to work with the best and brightest in the business, and I’m truly honored to be appointed the next VP and GM of radio in JACKSONVILLE." I look forward to these new challenges and the significant opportunities to come.”









