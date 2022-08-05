Matthews

NRG MEDIA Country KFGE (FROGGY 98)/LINCOLN, NE APD/MD KYLE MATTHEWS is departing to join TOWNSQUARE MEDIA as PD of its Country KAWO (WOW COUNTRY 104.3)/BOISE, ID. His departure creates an APD/MD vacancy at KFGE.

According to NRG OM STEVE KING, “The right person needs to have a passion for Country music, able to work with a very high profile morning show and understand how to integrate online and social media into a radio station. This isn’t a job for a beginner in radio, as we make big market radio. This is a job for someone who wants to be a PD or work their way into the PD role as APD.” Interested candidates can reach KING here.

