Bad Bunny (Photo: Alex Perez / Live Nation)

BAD BUNNY, who has topped the album charts with his latest album, "Un Verano Sin Ti," kicked off his "WORLD'S HOTTEST TOUR" with a sold-out show at ORLANDO's CAMPING WORLD STADIUM.

Promoted by LIVE NATION and CMN in the U.S., the tour continues with stops in BOSTON, CHICAGO and NEW YORK before wrapping at LOS ANGELES' SOFI STADIUM in LOS ANGELES on OCTOBER 1st. The chart-topping artists will then head out to LATIN AMERICA in OCTOBER.

Joining BAD BUNNY as special guests on select dates in the U.S. will be GRAMMY-nominated DJ and record producer ALESSO and 10-time GRAMMY nominee DIPLO.

The next few dates include shows at ATLANTA's TRUIST PARK (8/8), MIAMI's HARD ROCK STADIUM (8/12-13), BOSTON's FENWAY PARK (8/18), CHICAGO's SOLDIER FIELD (8/20) and two shows at NEW YORK's YANKEE STADIUM (8/27-28) The final scheduled dates include concerts at MONTERREY, MEXICO's ESTADIO BBVA (12/3) and MEXICO CITY's ESTADIO AZTECA.

