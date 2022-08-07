Travis Scott: Back In Action (Photo: Hurricanehank / Shutterstock.com)

TRAVIS SCOTT performed his first full-fledged concert since 10 people died during last year's ASTROWORLD festival in HOUSTON.

His show at O2 ARENA in LONDON SATURDAY night saw KYLIE JENNER and four-year-old daughter STORMI among the 20,000 who cheered him on, as he dedicated his 2014 hit song, "Mamacita," to his little girl.

JENNER shared pictures at the concert on INSTAGRAM. The couple’s six-month-old son, whose name remains unknown, wasn’t at the concert.

NBA stars KEVIN DURANT and JAMES HARDEN were both on hand.

SCOTT is also set to begin a residency at ZOUK NIGHTCLUB in LAS VEGAS, starting next month, for a show called “Road To Utopia,” described as “a mind-bending, first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience,” according to a press release.

SCOTT gave his first public performance after the ASTROWORLD tragedy at MIAMI's E11EVEN during the FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX in MAY. He also played at a COACHELLA event and a pre-OSCAR party.

