Joel Denver: He'll Be Honored.

MUSEXPO will return to BURBANK, CA from MARCH 19-22, 2023 with a series of events including the GLOBAL SYNCH SUMMIT and A7R SUMMIT at the CASTAWAY.

The event will include the inaugural presentation of the MUSEXPO LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD to ALL ACCESS' own President/Publisher/Co-Founder JOEL DENVER. In addition, presentations will be made of the WORLDWIDE RADIO PERSON OF THE YEAR and INTERNATIONAL MUSIC PERSON OF THE YEAR awards, which will be revealed soon. n.

Said MUSEXPO President/Founder, A&R WORLDWIDE SAL BISLA, “We know everyone is keen to reconnect, forge new creative and business opportunities, bringing the music business back better and more equitable than ever, to help both artists and industry alike thrive in a meaningful way. We are determined to bring a fresh energy and an assortment of exciting new opportunities to our 2023 attendees, and look forward to helping unite artists, executives and the global music business alike."

Previous INTERNATIONAL MUSIC PERSON OF THE YEAR awards honorees have included MONTE & AVERY LIPMAN, DIANE WARREN, STEVE SCHNUR, DANIEL GLASS, ALEXANDRA PATSAVAS, KEVIN WEATHERLY, JIMMY STEAL and LISA WORDEN, among others.

Registration is now open here.

Information on showcase artist submissions, event partnership/sponsorship opportunities, direct flights to BURBANK AIRPORT and conference discount hotel room bookings within the area is available here. .

For more details, contact info@anrworldwide.com or phone (323) 782.0770.

