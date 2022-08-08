Trying Again In 2023

URBAN ONE will take another run at a RICHMOND casino license but a year later than it wanted, announcing that it will run a referendum campaign in 2023 to try and get its ONE RESORT + CASINO proposal approved after the RICHMOND CITY COUNCIL approved a second referendum in response to a court order; the order approved the referendum for the 2022 election cycle but language in the VIRGINIA state budget prohibited a 2022 vote, delaying the second referendum to 2023. The company's previous attempt to build the project was voted down in 2021, and it sought another vote in 2022.

"We were disappointed with the introduction of the budget language, especially after both the HOIUSE and SENATE bills containing similar language were defeated in the GENERAL ASSEMBLY," said CEO ALFRED LIGGINS. "Despite strong legal arguments to support moving forward in 2022, we have asked our partner, the CITY OF RICHMOND, to withdraw their petition for a November 2022 ballot referendum because we feel a long protracted legal dispute at this time does not best serve the citizens of RICHMOND or the STATE OF VIRGINIA. We are now focused on winning the RICHMOND casino referendum in 2023."

"There is no doubt that RICHMOND is by far the best location for a project like this, with its central location, vibrancy and existing infrastructure," said Chairperson CATHY HUGHES. "I'm grateful for the outpouring of broad support that we have received from RICHMOND and look forward to getting back on the air to continue the dialogue about our shared vision for ONE RESORT + CASINO."

