iHEARTMEDIA To 40 WXKS (KISS 108)/BOSTON has officially named long-time KISS 108 personalities BILLY COSTA and LISA DONOVAN to lead the new morning show. The duo moved into mornings after the APRIL retirement of MATTY SIEGEL.

The revamped morning show also includes JUSTIN AGUIRRE and WINNIE AKOURY and airs weekdays from 6-10a ET.

iHEARTMEDIA/BOSTON SVPP DYLAN SPRAGE commented, "We’re excited to usher in a new era in mornings on KISS 108. BILLY and LISA have been an enormous part of the station’s success over the years and it’s only fitting that the show bears their name."

COSTA, who's been with KISS 108 since 1980, added, "KISS 108, the listeners, are a big part of my life and BOSTON is my home. I’m thankful that the audience has embraced the new show. We have a world class team at KISS 108 and I look forward to continuing to entertain the audience in the morning."

DONOVAN said, "BILLY and I have always had great on-air chemistry and the new show is a natural evolution for us, building on the time we’ve spent working together for the last 20 years. It’s fun. It’s unpredictable. It’s BOSTON."

