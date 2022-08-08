Barrett (Photo: Twitter @itsbrianbarrett)

AUDACY Sports WEEI-F/BOSTON weekend host and RED SOX studio host BRIAN BARRETT is exiting the station to join SPOTIFY and BILL SIMMONS' THE RINGER as the host of a new BOSTON-centric podcast, reports the BOSTON GLOBE's CHAD FINN.

BARRETT's new podcast, scheduled to debut later in AUGUST, will join two previous city-specific podcasts on THE RINGER's roster, JOHN JASTREMSKI's NEW YORK show and JASON GOFF's CHICAGO show.

« see more Net News