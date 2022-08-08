August Shows Postponed

AEON STATION announce that they are postponing four AUGUST shows, beginning next week. The band's drummer JERRY MACDONALD had to undergo unexpected spinal surgery and his recuperation time will force the shows to be delayed. The four shows are 8/12 in SAN FRANCISCO, 8/13 in LOS ANGELES, 8/26 in NEW YORK, and 8/27 in BOSTON. The rescheduled dates have not been announced.

“JERRY’s long overdue spine surgery couldn’t wait, and timing was just not what we hoped,” said vocalist/songwriter KEVIN WHELAN. "In order for him to heal properly, we unfortunately have to push back our shows.”

AEON STATION's upcoming late-SEPTEMBER shows in PORTLAND, OR and SEATTLE are not affected.

« see more Net News