Taylor Edwards Signs With EMPIRE, Dreamcatcher Management And CAA
by Phyllis Stark
August 8, 2022 at 9:06 AM (PT)
NASHVILLE-based Country singer-songwriter TAYLOR EDWARDS has signed with EMPIRE, DREAMCATCHER MANAGEMENT and CAA.
She released the autobiographical single “Call Your Sister” and an EP last year, and has a full album, “Born In July (The Album)” set for an early fall release. More than 100,000 TIKTOK videos have been created using “Call Your Sister.”
The ARKANSAS native said, “Nothing feels better than finding a team that understands my vision as an artist.”