iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WLLZ (106.7 DETROIT'S WHEELS)/DETROIT will be releasing a new vinyl album to honor the station's rock legacy, titled “Motor City Rocks 2022”, coming this FRIDAY, AUGUST 12th at record stores across the metro DETROIT region and limited to an exclusive 1,000 copies.

The album will include MIKE SKILL from the ROMANTICS featuring WAYNE KRAMER of The MC5, PAT SMILLIE featuring JIM MCCARTY, KENNY OLSEN (former guitar player for KID ROCK’s Twisted Brown Trucker Band), SPONGE, KALIEDO, and many more artists.

WLLZ Afternoon host DOUG PODELL said, “We were looking for something that would honor the original WLLZ. In DETROIT, we are so lucky to have a wealth of local artists that are worth featuring and, with the explosion of vinyl albums making a comeback - this seemed like a perfect project.”

WLLZ PD CASEY KRUKOWSKI said, “If you’re a music lover, you’ll appreciate this album and want it to be a part of your collection. This is a real slice of DETROIT rock history.”

A showcase concert featuring some of the bands featured on the album is scheduled for OCTOBER 7th and 8th at The Token Lounge in WESTLAND, MI. For more information on the album, click here.

