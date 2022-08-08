Miss Jones

AUDACY's Classic Hip Hop WXBX (94.7 THE BLOCK)/NEW YORK has named MISS JONES the new Morning Show. She will be heard weekdays from 6a to 10a (ET) beginning AUGUST 22nd. MISS JONES, also known as JONESY, is the first African American Female to be syndicated on morning radio in NORTH AMERICA. As part of a two-decade long radio career on MEDIACO HOLDING's Top 40/Rhythmic WQHT (HOT 97)/NEW YORK and PHILADELPHIA iHEARTMEDIA's Hip Hop & R&B WUSL (POWER 99) and RADIO ONE's WRNB (100.3THE BEAT), the QUEENS, NY native’s career is highlighted by consistent number one ratings resulting in record-breaking revenues for all her affiliated stations.

Brand Manager SKIP DILLARD said, “JONESY is a person of many talents and I’m so excited to witness the fun and excitement she’ll add to morning radio in NEW YORK CITY on 94.7 THE BLOCK. Welcome home!”

MISS JONES added, “After stepping away from the industry to raise my two sons, I am beyond thrilled to be back home and leading morning drive at 94.7 THE BLOCK.

