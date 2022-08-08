Minaj (Photo: UMG)

NICKI MINAJ will receive MTV’s MICHAEL JACKSON VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD and perform for the first time since 2018 at the 2022 “VMA's." The show will air LIVE from the PRUDENTIAL CENTER on SUNDAY, AUGUST 28th at 8p (ET)/(PT). The 17x nominated and 5x “VMAs” winner, who took home her first Moon Person for "Best Hip Hop" Video in 2011 and is nominated this year for “Best Hip Hop.”

Previous VANGUARD AWARD recipients include MADONNA, JANET JACKSON, LL COOL J, JENNIFER LOPEZ and MISSY ELLIOTT. DAVID BOWIE, THE BEATLES and director RICHARD LESTER shared the honor at the first-ever VMAs (1984).

Pres./Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, PARAMOUNT and Chief Content Officer, Music, PARAMOUNT+, BRUCE GILLMER, said, “NICKI has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry. She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘NICKI’.”

NICKI’s most recent “VMAs” appearance included an unforgettable rap medley from her album QUEEN, featuring the songs “Majesty,” “Ganga Burn,” “FEFE” and “Barbie Dreams” at the 2018 show.

Click here to see this year's preview.





