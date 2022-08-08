Michael

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Top 40 KRUF (K94.5)/SHREVEPORT morning host and former WALLER BROADCASTING/LONGVIEW, TX host/Assistant GM/AE BRANDON MICHAEL has rejoined ALPHA MEDIA Country KYKX/LONGVIEW, TX as PD/Dir. of Content and afternoon host. The move was effective AUGUST 1st. He succeeds JOSEPH "AJ REDD" SPIRE, who departed in JULY.

MICHAEL was Production Dir., afternoon host and APD at KYKX from 2006-12. He hosted shows at Top 40 KFRO-KLJT (THE BREEZE) while at WALLER. At KRUF, he was co-host of the CHICA AND THE BALD GUY show.

