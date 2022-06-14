July '22 Ratings

To borrow and twist a horrible radio cliché – welcome to hump month! Yup, JULY is smack dab in the middle of the 13 “months” that NIELSEN has deemed survey-friendly. As with most of these predesignated periods, the actual dates did not align with the month in question. This one began on JUNE 23rd and concluded on JULY 20th. It did contain a federally-mandated three-day weekend, but other than that, it was your typical 28-day entity. There are a lot of numbers here, but that’s what The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with the wizards from XTRENDS – specialize in. Now, back to the countdown …

NEW YORK: Feeling Compressed

The usual suspects occupied the top five positions on the 6+ leaderboard but were getting dangerously close to one another. iHEARTMEDIA AC WLTW (106.7 LITE FM) led the way, as usual (6.4-6.0). However, it was hearing footsteps as iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WAXQ (Q104.3) moved up to #2 with its best book in over a year (5.4-5.8). Close behind at #3 was AUDACY Classic Hits WCBS (5.6-5.7). MEDIACO Urban AC WBLS repeated at #4 with its first up book since MARCH (5.3-5.4), while SBS Tropical WSKQ (MEGA 97.9) remained at #5 (5.1-5.0). WLTW still had the most cume, despite a 5.0% decrease (3,581,900-3,402,700). The market was off by 2.2%.

For the second straight survey – and the sixth time in the last seven books – WSKQ was #1 25-54. The station was off slightly but maintained a full one-share lead over iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WHTZ (Z100), which stepped up to #2. WLTW slipped to #3 as it ended a robust two-book surge, while WCBS-F bounced back a bit from a down book as it crept up to #4. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKTU dipped to #5 and was just ahead of WBLS, which repeated at #6 but with a solid increase.

It’s not often that you see two stations leading the way 18-34 that play songs that are older than the audience. WAXQ moved from a tie at #3 to #1 with what was easily its best book in over a year. The station has more than doubled its APRIL share when it was sitting at #13. WCBS stepped down to #2 as it surrendered a good portion of last month’s huge increase. WLTW advanced from a tie at #5 to #3 with its best Frosty-free share since NOVEMBER. WHTZ slid to #4 with its lowest total in over a year, while WSKQ dropped to #5 as it, too, returned a hefty chunk of last month’s large increase. NY PUBLIC RADIO Public Radio WNYC made the leap o’ the month as it jumped from #14 to #7 with its highest mark since JANUARY. WKTU fell from a tie at #5 into a three-way logjam at #9 with WBLS and AUDACY Hot AC WNEW (NEW 102.7).

The top three stations 18-49 remained as they were. WSKQ and WHTZ were #1 and #2, respectively. Both stations were off slightly. WLTW repeated at #3 but fell farther off the pace due to a noticeable loss of share. WCBS stood alone at #4 with a slight increase, while WAXQ stepped up to #5 with its third up book in a row. WKTU dipped from that tie at #4 to #6 with a small loss.

LOS ANGELES: The Earth Is Flat

No, we have not joined the Flat Earth Society. But the fact is that AUDACY Classic Hits KRTH (K-EARTH 101) did have a flat book (5.5-5.5). That was good enough to propel the station to #1 6+. iHEARTMEDIA AC KOST had its smallest share since AUGUST (6.0-5.4), which helped drop the station to #2 and end its 12-book winning streak. iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KBIG (104.3 MYFM) was a beat behind at #3 (5.2-5.3), while TELEVISAUNIVISION Spanish Contemporary KLVE (K-LOVE 107.5) remained at #4 with its best performance in over a year (4.4-4.9). Last month iHEARTMEDIA Talk KFI-A and AUDACY Urban AC KTWV (94.7 THE WAVE) were joined together at #5. That didn’t last as KFI-A remained in place (4.3-4.5) while KTWV ebbed to #6 (4.3-4.3). For the fourth book in a row, KRTH was the cume leader (2,371,700-2,339,000) – a 1.4% decrease. The market was down by 0.2%.

The 25-54 players were on the move. KBIG had its highest share in over a year as it jumped from #3 to #1. KLVE advanced to a very close #2 after posting its best number since AUGUST. KRTH was off slightly as it dipped to #3, while KOST saw its three-book winning streak come to an end as it slid to #4. AUDACY Adult Hits KCBS (93.1 JACK FM) was up to #5 with its best outing in exactly a year, while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KIIS (102.7 KISS FM) slipped to #6 with its lowest mark since AUGUST.

For the third book in a row, iHEARTMEDIA Urban KRRL (REAL 92.3) was the runaway leader with the 18-34 crowd. The station had its best book in over a year and led #2 KIIS by well over three shares. iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7) remained at #3 with a slight decrease, while KOST moved up two slots to #4 as it bounced back from a down book. KRTH was also up two places – to #5 – as it regained all of last month’s lost share. KBIG slipped to #6 with its lowest score since the tintinnabulation of the bells was driving us all a bit crazy. KTWV dropped from #5 and into a tie at #8 with KLVE.

KLVE fared much better with those labeled as 18-49. The station had its highest share since AUGUST as it leapt from #4 to #1. KRRL repeated at #2 with its highest mark in over a year and was less than a half share off the lead. This ended the four-book winning streak for KBIG as it ended up at #3, just barely missing out on second place. KRTH had its best showing since JANUARY as it stepped up to #4. KIIS slipped to #5 where it was met headlong by KOST.

CHICAGO: Driver’s Seat

HUBBARD Classic Rock WDRV (97.1FM THE DRIVE) saw its 6+ numbers go into reverse (6.8-6.1) but was still strong enough to capture the demo for the third book in a row. iHEARTMEDIA AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM) had its best Frosty-free number since NOVEMBER (4.6-5.4) as it moved up to #2. iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WVAZ (V103) ended its two-book slide (5.0-5.1) but dipped into a tie at #3 with WBEZ ALLIANCE N/T WBEZ, which stepped up from a tie at #4 with its best book since MARCH (4.6-5.1). AUDACY News WBBM-A dropped to #5 as it ended a small three-book surge (5.0-4.6). WLIT remained the cume leader with a 3.8% increase (1,234,800-1,282,200). The market shrank by 1.7%.

Though TELEVISAUNIVISION Regional Mexican WOJO (QUÉ BUENA 105.1) suffered a small share loss, the station was strong enough to win the 25-54 competition for the fourth book in a row. Two stations moved up and into a tie at #2. AUDACY Country WUSN (US99) had been at #3 and posted its best share in over a year. HUBBARD Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX) broke out of a tie at #4 with its best outing since JANUARY. WDRV returned about half of last month’s big gain as it decelerated from #2 to #4. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKSC (103.5 KISS FM) inched up to #5 as it rebounded from a down book. iHEARTMEDIA Rock WCHI (ROCK 95.5) fell from a tie at #4 into a tie at #11 with HUBBARD AC WSHE (THE NEW 100.3). This is all something of an optical illusion as the two stations at #2 were only a share ahead of that pair at #11.

The 18-34 arena had a new leader as WUSN jumped from #4 to #1 with its best book in over a year. WOJO had a small loss but remained #2 for the third straight survey. WKSC repeated at #3 with its highest score since JANUARY. WDRV saw its three-book winning streak come to a screeching halt as it motored down to #4. AUDACY Rhythmic AC WBMX (104.3 JAMS) made the leap o’ the month as it advanced from a tie at #13 to #5 with its best book since MARCH. This pushed a flat WVAZ down to #6.

WOJO won the 18-49 contest for the seventh straight survey, despite a modest decrease. WUSN stepped up to #2 from a tie at #3 with its best outing in over a year but was still a full share off the lead. WKSC had an up book but still dipped to #3. CUMULUS Alternative WKQX (Q101) was flat and stepped down to #4. WVAZ was up two places to #5 and just edged out a couple of hard-charging stations at #6. WBMX arrived in that spot from #16, while WBEZ moved up from a tie at #13. WDRV dropped from the tie at #3 into a tie at #8 with WLIT, which rose up from that tie at #13.

SAN FRANCISCO: Business As Usual

For the last two surveys, the 6+ competition was working outside its normal parameters. BONNEVILLE AC KOIT – without the benefit of performance-enhancing Yule tunes – was the #1 station. This time the station had its first down book since MARCH (6.9-6.2) as it slipped to #2. It was tied with AUDACY News KCBS-A (6.3-6.2). Back in its customary #1 position was KQED INC. N/T KQED, which landed its largest share since MARCH (6.4-8.0). iHEARTMEDIA AC KISQ (98.1 THE BREEZE) gently wafted up to #4 with its largest share in over a year (4.0-5.0). Though iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KIOI (STAR 101.3) had only a slight increase (3.3-3.4), it was enough to launch the station from #9 to #5. As the GIANTS faded in the West, so did the numbers for CUMULUS Sports KNBR-A (THE SPORTS LEADER). The station slid to #6 with its lowest score since opening day (4.3-3.3). KOIT remained in cume control with a 4.1% increase (1,164,900-1,212,700). The market was essentially flat.

Last month we had co-leaders in the 25-54 paradigm. That situation did not endure. KOIT slipped to #2 with its lowest score since NOVEMBER, while AUDACY Hot AC KLLC (ALICE @ 97.3) ended up at #3 as it ended a strong two-book surge. After a three-month layoff, KQED was back at #1, arriving there from #4 with its highest share since MARCH. KISQ had a solid increase as it rose from a tie at #7 to #4. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/R KMEL slipped to #5 as it returned most of last month’s rather large increase. It was paired with BONNEVILLE Top 40/M KMVQ (99.7 NOW), which remained in place with a small increase.

KOIT ran roughshod over the 18-34 field as it finished in first place for the fourth book in a row. The station also hit double digits for the third time in that span. KMEL remained at #2 but shed most of last month’s massive increase. The gap between the two stations went from less than a half share to nearly six shares. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KYLD (WiLD 94.9) repeated at #3 but with its lowest mark in over a year. KMVQ stood alone at #4 with an up book, while SBS Regional Mexican KRZZ (93.3 LA RAZA) dipped to #5 with a slight decrease. Two stations moved up from double-digit rankings and landed at #6. TELEVISAUNIVISION Spanish Contemporary KVVF (105.7 & 100.7 LATINO MIX) had its best outing in over a year as it advanced from a tie at #11, while KISQ moved up from #13 as it regained all of last month’s lost share.

As with the previous demo, KOIT dominated 18-49 with its fourth straight victory. KMEL remained at #2 but with a large share loss. KISQ and KMVQ advanced from #6 and #5, respectively, to share the space at #3. KQED was up from a tie at #7 to #5 while two stations exited the top five. KYLD dropped two spots to #6, while KLLC fell four places to #7.

DALLAS-FT. WORTH: Sies Consecutivo

TELEVISAUNIVISION Regional Mexican KLNO (QUÉ BUENA 94.1) was the 6+ leader for the sixth straight survey (7.4-5.9). However, the station’s long-running dominance could be coming to an end. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZPS (LONE STAR 92.5) finished in second place for the sixth book in a row (5.0-5.6) and had its best book in over a year. This combination of results narrowed the gap from almost two-and-a-half shares to under a half share. iHEARTMEDIA AC KDGE (STAR 102.1) remained at #3 but with its best Frosty-free share in over a year (4.6-5.0). CUMULUS N/T WBAP-A and AUDACY Classic Hits KLUV (98.7 KLUV) had been tied at #6. Both stations had the same increase this time (4.0-4.5) as they remained an item at #4. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KHKS (106.1 KISS FM) dipped to #6 (4.1-4.1). CUMULUS Sports KTCK-A (THE TICKET) dropped from #4 (4.4-3.7) and into a tie at #8 with iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KDMX (102.9 NOW) (3.4-3.7). KDGE still had the most cume (985,300-1,000,900) – a 1.6% increase. The market fell by 2.7%.

KLNO was the 25-54 leader for the sixth book in a row but with its lowest share during that span. KHKS was flat at #2 but closed to within a share and a half of the lead. KZPS was also flat as it repeated at #3. However, it had company as AUDACY Regional Mexican KMVK (LA GRANDE 107.5) moved up from #9 with its best outing in over a year. KDGE slipped to #5, despite landing its best Frosty-free share in over a year. SALEM Christian Contemporary KLTY fell from #5 to #12 as it ended a solid four-book surge.

The 18-34 party was over for KLNO. The station ended a five-book winning streak and dropped to #3 with its smallest share since AUGUST. KDGE moved up out of a tie at #2 to take the crown with its largest share since MARCH. KHKS stood alone at #2 with a slight increase. KMVK and CUMULUS Country KPLX (99.5 THE WOLF) had been tied at #7. KMVK moved up to #4 with its best showing in over a year, while KPLX landed at #5 as it regained most of last month’s large share loss. AUDACY Alternative KVIL (ALT 103.7) slid to #6. SERVICE Urban KKDA (K104) and KDMX took their tie at #5 and moved it to a tie at #7.

Though it was not able to replicate last month’s double-digit performance, KLNO was the 18-49 leader for the seventh straight survey. KDGE had its best Frosty-free performance in over a year to remain a solid – if somewhat distant – #2. It was joined in that space by KMVK, which rose from #4 with its largest share in over a year. As recently as MARCH, the station was sitting at #15. KHKS slipped to #4, while KPLX rebounded from a down book to advance from #15 to #5. KVIL dropped from #5 and landed in a tie at #13 with KLTY.

Thanks for this time spent reading. We’re running up that hill to round two when The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. continue our exclusive take on the ratings fortunes of HOUSTON, ATLANTA, WASHINGTON DC, PHILADELPHIA, and BOSTON.

